Company Profile

Founded in 2014, Keysight Technologies has rapidly established itself as a leading provider of test and measurement equipment and solutions. With its headquarters in Santa Rosa, California, Keysight is dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable electronic design automation software, network monitoring tools, and signal analysis solutions. These offerings serve a wide range of industries including telecommunications, aerospace, defence, and semiconductor sectors.

Under the leadership of CEO Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight has grown to a workforce of 15,000 employees globally. The company is committed to helping businesses accelerate their technology advancements through cutting-edge RF and microwave technology, digital and wireless communication tools, and robust measurement and analysis solutions. Keysight's solutions enable customers to achieve precise measurements and optimise their product designs, ensuring efficiency and performance.

Keysight's comprehensive portfolio of services and products includes state-of-the-art test instruments, powerful software tools, and consulting services that support innovation and growth. The company continues to drive progress in electronic design and measurement, maintaining a strong focus on quality, accuracy, and customer satisfaction.