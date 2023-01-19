Kingfisher Plc

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with approximately 1,500 stores, and operations in eight countries across Europe. The business operates under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş, supported by a team of over 80,000 colleagues.

Kingfisher offers home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in-store and via its e-commerce channels. With a belief that a better world starts with better homes, the company’s mission is to help make better homes accessible for everyone.