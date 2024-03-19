Company Profile

Founded in 1969, Korean Air is a leading airline based in Seoul, South Korea. Dedicated to connecting the world, Korean Air has grown into a global carrier with a robust network that spans across multiple continents. With a fleet of modern aircraft and a commitment to safety and service, Korean Air has built a reputation for excellence in passenger transportation.

Korean Air offers a wide range of services, including cargo operations, travel packages, and comprehensive loyalty programmes. The airline's dedication to customer satisfaction is evident in its high-quality in-flight services and amenities. Korean Air also invests heavily in aviation maintenance and flight training to ensure the highest standards of operational efficiency and safety.

As a prominent player in the aviation industry, Korean Air maintains numerous global partnerships and alliances, enhancing its service offerings and expanding its reach. The company's headquarters are in Seoul, and under the leadership of CEO Walter Cho, Korean Air continues to innovate and lead in the ever-evolving world of air travel.