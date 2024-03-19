KPN, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, has been at the forefront of telecommunication and ICT services since its founding in 1881. Leveraging its extensive history and expertise, KPN provides a wide range of services that cater to both individual and enterprise customers. The company is deeply committed to driving innovation and sustainability within the industry, ensuring they offer advanced and reliable solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Joost Farwerck, KPN continues to expand its offerings in cloud computing, data centres, and cybersecurity. Their robust infrastructure supports a variety of IoT solutions, making it easier for businesses to leverage modern technology and stay competitive in the digital age. KPN’s dedication to technological advancements ensures that their clients receive top-tier service and support.

The company’s extensive workforce of 18,000 employees works diligently to maintain the high standards KPN is known for. With a consistent focus on customer satisfaction, KPN remains a trusted name in the telecommunications sector. Their comprehensive range of services is designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses, ensuring seamless connectivity and enhanced operational efficiency.