Kraft Heinz Company, established in 2015, is a globally recognised leader in the food and beverage industry. With its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Kraft Heinz has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products that meet the diverse needs of consumers around the world. The company's portfolio features some of the most beloved and iconic brands, demonstrating its commitment to excellence and innovation.

Under the leadership of CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Kraft Heinz is dedicated to driving growth and enhancing operational efficiency. The company employs approximately 25,000 individuals who contribute to its mission of providing nutritious and delicious food options. By leveraging its extensive expertise and resources, Kraft Heinz continues to push the boundaries of the industry, setting new standards for quality and sustainability.

The Kraft Heinz Company's strategic focus on innovation and sustainability underscores its commitment to creating a positive impact on society and the environment. By prioritising these core values, the company aims to deliver products that not only delight consumers but also contribute to a healthier planet. Kraft Heinz remains steadfast in its mission to be the best food company, growing a better world.