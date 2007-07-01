Kuwait International Bank

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) has operated according to the Islamic Shari’ah since the 1st of July, 2007, and is a public quoted company. It was incorporated in 1973 and was initially known as the Kuwait Real Estate Bank.

As an Islamic bank, KIB’s business covers all banking services, including acceptance of deposits, financing transactions, direct investment, Murabaha (auto, real estate and commodities), Ijara Muntahia Bittamleek (lease-to-own), Istisna’a, Tawarruq, credit cards, Wakala and other products. Corporate projects and finance, treasury services, issuing letters of credit (L/Cs), letter of guarantee (L/Gs), real estate dealings and management of properties.

Currently, KIB has a network of 26 branches spread across the State of Kuwait.

Core values:

Commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards in all transactions

Professional integrity while interacting with customers

Compliance with the provisions of the Islamic Shariah

Adherence to regulatory compliance

Business philosophy: