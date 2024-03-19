Moutai China, headquartered in China, has been a cornerstone in the beverage industry since its founding in 1951. With a robust workforce of approximately 38 employees, the company has established a significant presence in the global market. Under the leadership of its CEO Ding Xiongjun, Moutai China has consistently delivered high-quality products, catering to a diverse clientele.

The company specialises in the production and distribution of premium alcoholic beverages, particularly known for its signature Moutai liquor. With a commitment to excellence and tradition, Moutai China continues to innovate while maintaining the rich cultural heritage of its products. The company's annual revenue stands at a substantial £17.17bn, reflecting its strong market position and consistent growth.

Moutai China's business and enterprise offerings include product development, market expansion, and strategic partnerships. These services ensure that the company meets the evolving demands of its customers while staying ahead in a competitive industry. Moutai China remains dedicated to quality, tradition, and innovation, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the beverage sector.