Las Vegas Sands Company Facts
HQ Location
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Employee Count
50,000
CEO
Robert G. Goldstein
Revenue
$4.5 billion USD
Founded in 1988, Sands is a leading global investment management firm headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Our mission is to deliver superior financial services and solutions to our clients, helping them achieve their financial goals. With a wealth of experience and a dedicated team, we are committed to providing comprehensive financial advisory services that meet the diverse needs of our clients.

Sands focuses on investment management, risk assessment, and corporate finance. Our team of experts works collaboratively to analyse market trends and provide insightful strategies to enhance client portfolios. We pride ourselves on our ability to manage assets effectively, ensuring that our clients' investments are optimised for growth and stability.

Under the leadership of CEO Robert G. Goldstein, Sands continues to expand its services, offering wealth management and asset management solutions to a global clientele. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in all our operations. Our dedication to excellence has earned us a reputation as a trusted partner in the financial industry.

Keywords and Services
investment management
risk assessment
financial advisory
asset management
corporate finance
wealth management
