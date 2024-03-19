Leidos is a global leader in information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services. Founded in 1969, the company has a rich history of delivering innovative solutions to its clients across various sectors, including intelligence, defence, health, and civil markets. With its headquarters in Reston, Virginia, USA, Leidos has grown to employ approximately 47,000 people worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Roger A. Krone, Leidos continues to leverage its expertise to solve complex problems for its clients. The company is committed to advancing technology and utilising its extensive engineering capabilities to deliver superior services. Leidos's robust portfolio includes a range of services that cater to the needs of both government and commercial clients.

Leidos's dedication to innovation and excellence is evident in its significant annual revenue of $4bn. The company’s focus on providing high-quality, reliable solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner in the industry. As it continues to expand its footprint, Leidos remains at the forefront of technological advancements, ensuring that it meets the evolving demands of its diverse clientele.