Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Life Insurance Corp. of India

Life Insurance Corp. of India Company Facts
HQ Location
Mumbai, India
Employee Count
70000
CEO
Siddhartha Mohanty
Revenue
₹57,692.52 crore
Company Profile

Established in 1956, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been a cornerstone of the country's financial landscape. With its headquarters in Mumbai, LIC has consistently provided reliable insurance and investment solutions to millions across India. The company operates with a workforce of around 70,000 employees dedicated to serving its vast customer base.

Under the leadership of CEO Siddhartha Mohanty, LIC offers a wide range of services including life insurance, health insurance, pension plans, and investment opportunities. LIC's extensive portfolio caters to diverse financial needs, ensuring security and growth for individuals and families alike. Their services are designed to provide long-term value and peace of mind.

LIC is committed to maintaining its legacy of trust and excellence. The company leverages its extensive experience and customer-centric approach to create tailored financial solutions. With a proven track record and a robust financial foundation, LIC continues to be a preferred choice for insurance and investment needs in India.

Keywords and Services
insurance
life insurance
investment
pension plans
annuity
health insurance
endowment plans
term insurance
children's policies
micro insurance
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!