Company Profile

Founded in 1801, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) stands as a cornerstone of the global financial market. With its headquarters in London, United Kingdom, LSE has grown to become one of the world's leading stock exchanges, providing a comprehensive range of services for companies and investors alike. The exchange is renowned for its extensive market data and trading platforms, enabling seamless access to capital markets.

Under the leadership of CEO David Schwimmer, LSE continues to innovate and expand its offerings, ensuring it remains at the forefront of global financial services. The company provides clearing and settlement services, which are pivotal in maintaining market integrity and efficiency. LSE's robust information services support investors and companies with reliable market insights and analytics.

With approximately 25,000 employees, the London Stock Exchange is dedicated to fostering trust and transparency in the financial markets. Its range of listings and capital markets services support businesses of all sizes in raising capital and growing their operations. Committed to excellence and innovation, LSE is a pivotal institution in the finance and investment landscape.