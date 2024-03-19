Longfor Group Holdings

Founded in 1993, Longfor Group has established itself as a leading property developer and manager in China. Headquartered in Beijing, the company is renowned for its diversified offerings across several sectors, including property development, commercial real estate, and property investment. Over the decades, Longfor has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality residential and commercial projects that meet the evolving needs of urban communities.

Under the leadership of CEO Chen Xuping, Longfor Group has expanded its footprint across major cities in China and beyond. The company's comprehensive approach includes asset management, rental housing, and property management services, ensuring that they provide value throughout the lifecycle of their properties. This holistic strategy has positioned Longfor as a trusted partner for both residential and commercial clients.

With a workforce of 29,120 employees, Longfor Group continues to innovate and adapt to market trends, focusing on sustainable development and customer satisfaction. The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in their impressive annual revenue of $25.5B. Longfor's integrated business model and strategic vision enable them to deliver superior service and create lasting value for stakeholders.