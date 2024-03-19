Profile Picture
Lowe's

Lowe's Company Facts
HQ Location
Mooresville, North Carolina, United States
Employee Count
284000
CEO
Marvin Ellison
Revenue
96.24bn

Founded in 1921, Lowe's is a leading home improvement and retail company, headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina. With a robust presence in the United States, Lowe's serves millions of do-it-yourself enthusiasts, professional contractors, and homeowners through its extensive network of stores and online platform.

Under the leadership of CEO Marvin Ellison, Lowe's has consistently delivered high-quality products and exceptional customer service. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services including tools, appliances, building supplies, and gardening essentials, making it a one-stop shop for all home improvement needs.

Lowe's commitment to innovation and sustainability drives its operations, ensuring that customers have access to top-tier products while promoting environmental responsibility. As a trusted name in home improvement, Lowe's continues to empower customers to achieve their home renovation and repair goals with confidence.

Keywords and Services
home improvement
retail
DIY
tools
appliances
gardening
building supplies
repair
renovation
customer service
