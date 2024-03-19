LPL Financial Holdings

Company Profile

LPL Financial, established in 1989, is a premier provider of investment services and financial advice. Based in San Diego, the company supports over 19,000 financial advisors and 800 institution-based investment programs. LPL Financial is dedicated to enabling its clients to thrive by offering comprehensive wealth management and retirement planning solutions.

With a strong focus on providing business solutions, LPL Financial empowers advisors and institutions with leading advisory platforms and brokerage services. This focus on innovation and support helps financial professionals grow their businesses and serve their clients more effectively, delivering a superior client experience.

LPL Financial’s commitment to excellence and client success is reflected in its substantial annual revenue of $10.66bn. Under the leadership of CEO Dan Arnold, the company continues to lead the industry in providing independent advice, ensuring that clients have the resources and support needed to achieve their financial goals.