Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group is a global financial services organisation headquartered in Sydney, Australia. With over 21,000 employees, the company operates in more than 30 markets around the world. Macquarie provides a wide range of services including asset management, banking, advisory, and risk and capital solutions. The company has built a reputation for its deep expertise in financial markets and its ability to innovate and adapt to changing market conditions.

Under the leadership of CEO Shemara Wikramanayake, Macquarie has continued to grow and diversify its service offerings. The group is known for its strong performance in asset management, commodities trading, and investment management. Additionally, Macquarie’s banking and financial services division provides comprehensive solutions for personal, business, and corporate clients, including lending, deposit-taking, and wealth management services.

Macquarie’s commitment to innovation and strategic thinking has cemented its position as a leading financial services provider. The company’s advisory and capital raising services have been instrumental in supporting businesses and infrastructure projects globally. Macquarie is dedicated to sustainable and responsible investment, ensuring that its operations align with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.