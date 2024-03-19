Mainova WebHouse GmbH

Mainova WebHouse was founded in 2021 as a subsidiary of utility company Mainova AG. From its base in Frankfurt, Mainova WebHouse is dedicated to construction excellence and advancing sustainability across its critical infrastructure.

The company also specialises in planning, building and operating campus data centres with over 15 megawatts of IT capacity in the Frankfurt market. As a leader in the creation of green data centres, Mainova WebHouse is ardently investing in heat recovery and energy-efficient operations. The company also works with local suppliers to support the local economy, reduce transport emissions and safeguard the environment.

As one of the biggest regional energy suppliers in Frankfurt, Mainova AG supplies more than one million people with electricity and district heating networks.