The only true SaaS cloud banking platform, Mambu’s unique and sustainable composable approach means that independent engines, systems and connectors can be assembled and re-assembled in any configuration to meet business requirements and the ever-changing demands of customers.

Banks (both big and neo), lenders, fintechs, telcos, and even retailers, are turning to Mambu to help them build modern digital financial products faster, securely and cost-effectively.

Mambu has 900 employees supporting 250 customers in over 65 countries, including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, ABN AMRO, Orange Bank, BancoEstado and League Data.