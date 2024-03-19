Founded in 1927, Marriott International has grown into a leading global hospitality company known for its portfolio of world-renowned brands. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company operates more than 7,000 properties in over 130 countries and territories. With a commitment to excellence, Marriott International offers guests unparalleled experiences, whether they are travelling for business or leisure.

Marriott's extensive portfolio includes luxury and premium brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, and Westin, among others. The company provides a broad range of services including hotel management, vacation ownership, and corporate meetings. Marriott International also offers comprehensive loyalty programmes such as Marriott Bonvoy, providing members with access to exclusive rewards and benefits.

Under the leadership of CEO Anthony Capuano, Marriott International continues to innovate and expand its presence in the global hospitality industry. The company is committed to sustainability and community engagement, ensuring that its growth positively impacts the world around it. With its diverse offerings and customer-centric approach, Marriott International remains at the forefront of the hospitality sector.