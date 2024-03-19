Martin Marietta Materials

Company Profile

Martin Marietta, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a leading supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials. With a history dating back to 1994, the company has established itself as a key player in the construction materials industry, providing essential products such as cement, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt to a diverse range of projects across North America.

Under the leadership of CEO C. Howard Nye, Martin Marietta continues to expand its market presence, offering comprehensive construction services and infrastructure solutions. The company’s commitment to quality and sustainability is evident in every facet of its operations, from the extraction and production of raw materials to the delivery of final products. This dedication ensures that Martin Marietta’s clients receive unparalleled support and superior materials for their construction needs.

With a workforce of approximately 9000 employees, Martin Marietta fosters a collaborative environment that drives innovation and operational excellence. The company’s extensive network of quarries, distribution centres, and production facilities enables it to meet the demands of large-scale infrastructure projects efficiently and effectively. As a result, Martin Marietta remains a trusted partner for construction professionals, delivering reliable and sustainable solutions for the built environment.