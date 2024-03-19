Profile Picture
Mashreq Bank Company Facts
HQ Location
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Employee Count
9100
CEO
Ahmed Abdelaal
Revenue
$2.1bn

Established in 1967, Mashreq is one of the leading financial institutions in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With a rich heritage spanning over five decades, Mashreq has continuously evolved to offer a comprehensive range of financial services that cater to the diverse needs of its clients. The bank's commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach has cemented its reputation as a pioneer in the banking sector.

Mashreq's extensive portfolio includes corporate and retail banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. The bank serves a broad spectrum of customers, from individuals and small businesses to large corporations and institutions. With a strong focus on digital transformation, Mashreq has been at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge banking solutions that enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Under the leadership of CEO Ahmed Abdelaal, Mashreq continues to drive growth and profitability while maintaining a steadfast commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. The bank's innovative approach and strategic initiatives have positioned it as a key player in the regional banking landscape, delivering exceptional value to its stakeholders and contributing to the economic development of the region.

Keywords and Services
corporate banking
retail banking
financial services
investment banking
wealth management
digital banking
loans
insurance
