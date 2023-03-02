MBZUAI

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) was established in 2019 as an open invitation to the world. Against a backdrop of global artificial intelligence (AI) talent shortages, the university is providing a world-leading pipeline of AI specialists to support the UAE's innovation trajectory.

MBZUAI is supporting the UAE to find solutions to the world's most pressing challenges with transformative research in areas such as healthcare, education, and climate.

According to CSRankings – MBZUAI ranks in the top 20 globally in AI, computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing, ahead of many respected peer institutions.

The university leverages the power of AI through partnerships with institutions such as IBM, Malaria No More, the Weizmann Institute of Science, Infinite Brain Technologies (IBT), BioMap, Quris-AI, and GE Healthcare.

Its renowned academics and innovators serve in Abu Dhabi in several important capacities, as advisors, innovators, job creators, mentors, and ambassadors to the global AI community.

More than 50 faculty members have been appointed to date; 56 percent of whom come to Abu Dhabi from the world’s top 100 AI institutions.

The university has a vital role to play in many of the UAE Government’s strategic objectives, with AI identified as a critical component for future growth and prosperity.

MBZUAI’s own strategic vision and mission work in parallel to position Abu Dhabi as a hub for the international AI community.