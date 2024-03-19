Founded in 1940, McDonald's has grown from a single restaurant into one of the most recognisable and successful global brands. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, McDonald's serves millions of customers daily across more than 100 countries. The company's dedication to quality, service, cleanliness, and value has cemented its place as a leader in the fast-food industry.

McDonald's is renowned for its iconic menu items, including the Big Mac, Happy Meal, and World Famous Fries. The brand continuously innovates its offerings, introducing healthier options, regional specialities, and limited-time promotions. Through initiatives like mobile ordering, delivery services, and modernised restaurant designs, McDonald's enhances customer convenience and dining experiences.

As a global franchise, McDonald's supports local communities through various initiatives and sustainability efforts, aiming to make a positive impact worldwide. The company's strategic focus on digital transformation and customer-centric solutions ensures it remains at the forefront of the quick service restaurant industry. Under the leadership of Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's continues to thrive, adapting to changing consumer needs and market trends.