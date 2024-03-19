Founded in 1949, Medtronic is a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Medtronic operates with a workforce of over 95,000 employees. The company is dedicated to alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending life for millions of people around the world each year.

Under the leadership of CEO Geoff Martha, Medtronic continues to innovate in the field of biomedical engineering, providing cutting-edge solutions for various medical challenges. The company’s diverse portfolio includes products and therapies for cardiovascular health, diabetes management, minimally invasive surgical devices, and brain and spine therapies.

Medtronic’s commitment to improving patient outcomes is reflected in its extensive investment in research and development. By staying at the forefront of medical technology, Medtronic consistently provides healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient care. The company’s mission remains steadfast: to transform healthcare by addressing the needs of patients and healthcare providers globally.