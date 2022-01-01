Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County
The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County is the municipal government for Nashville, the capital of Tennessee, forming its chief legislative and executive bodies. It is comprised of more than 50 departments and agencies, including the Fire and Police Departments, the Historical Commission, Mayor’s Office, Metropolitan Council, Health Department and Arts Commission. It serves 650,000 residents and millions of tourists annually
