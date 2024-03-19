Company Profile

Established in 1963, Mettler-Toledo International has been a cornerstone in the technology sector, providing cutting-edge IT consulting and software development services. With headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, United States, Mettler-Toledo International serves a global clientele, delivering bespoke solutions that drive business efficiency and innovation.

Led by CEO Patrick Kaltenbach, the company is committed to excellence and continuous improvement. Mettler-Toledo International’s expertise spans various domains including cloud solutions, data analytics, and cybersecurity, ensuring comprehensive support for enterprises looking to enhance their digital infrastructure.

Over the years, Mettler-Toledo International has cultivated a reputation for reliability and technological prowess. With a skilled workforce of 440 employees, the company consistently innovates to meet the evolving needs of the modern business landscape. By leveraging state-of-the-art tools and methodologies, Mettler-Toledo International empowers organisations to achieve their strategic objectives effectively.