Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Facts
HQ Location
Columbus, Ohio, United States
Employee Count
17,300
CEO
Patrick Kaltenbach
Revenue
$3.6 billion USD
Company Profile

Established in 1963, Mettler-Toledo International has been a cornerstone in the technology sector, providing cutting-edge IT consulting and software development services. With headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, United States, Mettler-Toledo International serves a global clientele, delivering bespoke solutions that drive business efficiency and innovation.

Led by CEO Patrick Kaltenbach, the company is committed to excellence and continuous improvement. Mettler-Toledo International’s expertise spans various domains including cloud solutions, data analytics, and cybersecurity, ensuring comprehensive support for enterprises looking to enhance their digital infrastructure.

Over the years, Mettler-Toledo International has cultivated a reputation for reliability and technological prowess. With a skilled workforce of 440 employees, the company consistently innovates to meet the evolving needs of the modern business landscape. By leveraging state-of-the-art tools and methodologies, Mettler-Toledo International empowers organisations to achieve their strategic objectives effectively.

Keywords and Services
IT consulting
Software development
Cloud solutions
Data analytics
Cybersecurity
Enterprise solutions
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!