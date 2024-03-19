Profile Picture
Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Facts
HQ Location
Boise, Idaho, US
Employee Count
43000
CEO
Sanjay Mehrotra
Revenue
$15.54bn
Company Profile

Founded in 1978, Micron Technology has become a global leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron's extensive product portfolio encompasses DRAM, NAND flash memory, and SSDs, catering to a diverse range of industries including data centre, mobile, and embedded systems.

Under the leadership of CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron continues to push the boundaries of technology, driving forward with cutting-edge advancements in semiconductors. The company serves a global market, leveraging its expertise to deliver high-performance solutions that address the ever-increasing data demands of today’s digital world.

Micron's commitment to innovation and quality has earned it a prominent position in the technology sector. With a workforce of 43,000 employees, the company remains dedicated to providing robust and reliable products that empower customers and transform industries.

Keywords and Services
Memory and storage solutions
semiconductors
NAND flash memory
DRAM
SSDs
embedded systems
data centre solutions
mobile memory
