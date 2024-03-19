Since its inception in 1968, Midea Group has become a global leader in the home appliances and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) industries. Headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong, China, the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and quality, providing state-of-the-art products and solutions to customers worldwide.

Midea Group's extensive product portfolio includes home appliances, robotics, industrial automation, and energy management systems. Their dedication to advancing technology and improving everyday life has propelled them to the forefront of the industry, making Midea a household name in many countries. With a workforce of 190,000 employees, Midea maintains a robust global presence and continues to expand its market reach.

Under the leadership of CEO Paul Fang, Midea Group is poised for continued growth and success. The company’s strategic focus on smart logistics and energy efficiency further solidifies its position as a leader in the global market. Midea’s innovative approach and comprehensive service offerings make it a reliable partner for both residential and commercial customers looking for cutting-edge solutions.