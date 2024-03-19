Mizuho Financial Group, founded in 2002, is a premier global financial organisation headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company serves a diverse client base, including individuals, corporations, and institutions, by offering a wide range of financial services designed to meet their varied needs.

With a workforce of 59,000 employees, Mizuho is committed to supporting economic development and providing high-quality services. The group's expertise encompasses corporate banking, investment banking, asset management, and retail banking, enabling it to deliver comprehensive financial solutions across global markets.

Under the leadership of CEO Tatsufumi Sakai, Mizuho continues to innovate and adapt to the changing financial landscape. The company is dedicated to creating long-term value for its clients and stakeholders by maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and corporate governance.