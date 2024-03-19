Founded in 2012, Mondelēz International is a global leader in snacking, offering a diverse portfolio of beloved brands. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Mondelēz International employs approximately 91,000 people worldwide, all dedicated to empowering people to snack right. The company's vision is to create more moments of joy by building the best snacking company in the world.

Under the leadership of CEO Dirk Van de Put, Mondelēz International has achieved significant growth, driven by its commitment to innovation and sustainability. The company’s extensive product range includes iconic brands such as Oreo, Cadbury, Toblerone, Trident, and many others, providing consumers with a wide variety of high-quality snacks that cater to different tastes and preferences.

With a strong focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility, Mondelēz International continually strives to make a positive impact on the environment and communities. By prioritising sustainable sourcing, reducing waste, and promoting healthier lifestyles, Mondelēz International is dedicated to creating a better future for generations to come.