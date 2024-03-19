Morgan Stanley, founded in 1935, is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York, USA. With a workforce of 94,000 employees, the company is led by CEO James P. Gorman. Morgan Stanley operates through three main business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management, providing a comprehensive range of financial services to clients worldwide.

Under the Institutional Securities segment, Morgan Stanley offers capital raising, financial advisory services, and market making. The Wealth Management division provides investment and financial planning services to individual investors, while the Investment Management segment offers asset management products and services in equity, fixed income, alternative investments, and private equity.

Morgan Stanley's commitment to delivering exceptional financial services has made it a leader in the industry. Its extensive expertise in wealth management, investment banking, and securities trading enables the firm to support the diverse needs of its clients, ensuring tailored solutions and strategic guidance.