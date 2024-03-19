Company Profile

MSCI Inc., founded in 1969 and headquartered in New York, is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. Its comprehensive suite of products and services includes index services, portfolio analytics, and risk management solutions that empower investors to build and manage better portfolios. MSCI's cutting-edge tools, grounded in research and technology, help clients navigate the complexities of financial markets with precision and confidence.

The company serves a broad range of clients, including asset managers, banks, hedge funds, and institutional investors, by providing robust and actionable insights into market performance and risk factors. MSCI’s expertise extends to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) research and real estate benchmarks, offering a holistic view of investment opportunities and risks. This comprehensive approach ensures clients can make informed decisions that align with their financial objectives and sustainability goals.

Under the leadership of CEO Henry A. Fernandez, MSCI has established itself as a trusted partner in the investment community, continually innovating to meet the evolving needs of its clients. The company’s commitment to excellence and innovation drives its mission to enhance transparency and efficiency in the financial markets. With a global presence and a diverse team of experts, MSCI remains at the forefront of providing critical insights that shape the future of investment strategies.