MSU Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1937, MSU Federal Credit Union is built on a history of providing a safe place to borrow and save money. For 84 years the company has built a strong foundation of relationships with its members, helping them to achieve their dreams.

MSU Federal Credit Union’s employees strive to provide the credit union’s members with superior services, financial freedom and security.

Committed to making a positive impact for its members and communities, MSU Federal Credit Union is dedicated to creating a positive place where people are proud to live, work, and visit.