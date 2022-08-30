MTN

Founded in 1994, MTN Group is a telecommunication organisation covering 19 markets in Africa and the Middle East. The group has more than 280 million subscribers in its portfolio that it serves on a daily basis.

As part of its Ambition 2025 strategy, MTN Group plans to transform its business from a telecommunications organisation to a technology organisation. On this journey, MTN has already created various platforms for ‘network-as-a-service’, as well as its digital business line for mobile money and fintech in which MTN has 55 million active mobile money users.