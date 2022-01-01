Naranja X

Naranja X is a fintech financial management company based in Argentina. It is the evolution of the established and well-known credit solutions company, Naranja. A customer-oriented company known for being the major credit card issuer in Argentina for over 35 years, Naranja X has been driven by the same objective: making life easier for our customers, merchants and employees. Innovation is a key focus of the company, as well as trusted security. Naranja X’s solid experience in the market is possible thanks to the company’s qualified, human-centred employees and to having innovation as its top work philosophy, positioning it as a strong leader in the Latin American and global financial sectors.