National Bank of Canada Company Facts
HQ Location
Montreal, Canada
Employee Count
27000
CEO
Laurent Ferreira
Revenue
$4.8bn

Founded in 1859, the National Bank of Canada (BNC) is a prominent financial institution headquartered in Montreal, Canada. With a long-standing reputation for excellence, BNC offers a comprehensive range of financial services tailored to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and institutions across Canada. Guided by a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, BNC continues to adapt and grow in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Under the leadership of CEO Laurent Ferreira, BNC employs a team of 27,000 dedicated professionals. These experts drive the bank's mission to provide exceptional financial solutions, from personal banking and wealth management to corporate and investment banking services. BNC's strategic approach ensures that clients receive personalised advice and support to achieve their financial goals.

BNC's robust portfolio includes commercial banking, insurance, and investment products designed to cater to a diverse clientele. The bank's emphasis on digital transformation and technological advancements enables it to deliver seamless and secure banking experiences. BNC remains a trusted partner for Canadians, committed to fostering financial well-being and economic growth nationwide.

Keywords and Services
financial services
banking
wealth management
corporate banking
investment banking
commercial banking
insurance
Executives in National Bank of Canada

Philippe Daoust

Managing Director for NAventures, the corporate venture capital arm of National Bank of Canada

