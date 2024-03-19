Company Profile

National Bank of Greece (NBG), founded in 1841, is a leading financial institution based in Athens, Greece. With a rich history spanning over 180 years, NBG has established itself as a cornerstone of the Greek banking sector. Led by CEO Pavlos Mylonas, the bank is committed to providing comprehensive financial solutions to individuals, businesses, and institutions.

NBG offers a wide range of services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and wealth management. Their extensive portfolio includes investment banking, asset management and online banking services, catering to the diverse needs of their clients. The bank's strategic focus on innovation and customer satisfaction ensures that they remain at the forefront of the industry.

With a dedicated workforce of 8,800 employees, NBG strives to deliver exceptional service and value to its customers. The bank's commitment to sustainable growth and corporate responsibility underscores its mission to contribute positively to the economy and society. By leveraging technology and expertise, NBG aims to enhance its offerings and maintain its leadership in the financial sector.