Company Profile

Founded in 1843, Naturgy is a leading multinational energy company headquartered in Madrid, Spain. With a rich history spanning over a century and a half, the company has continuously evolved to meet the changing energy needs of the world. Naturgy is committed to delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions, leveraging its expertise in natural gas, electricity, and renewable energy to power communities and businesses globally.

Under the leadership of CEO Francisco Reynés Massanet, Naturgy employs approximately 7000 dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to ensure the continuous improvement and efficiency of its operations. The company places a strong emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, striving to provide high-quality energy services that contribute to a better future for all.

With a robust infrastructure and a strategic focus on growth, Naturgy is well-positioned to navigate the dynamic energy landscape. The company's commitment to renewable energy and environmentally friendly practices underscores its role as a responsible energy provider. Naturgy's extensive portfolio includes power generation, energy infrastructure, and comprehensive energy solutions, making it a key player in the global energy sector.