Company Profile

Naver Corporation, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea, is a leading global tech company known for its innovative services and products. With a workforce of 4,700 employees, Naver has established itself as a powerhouse in the tech industry, driving advancements in AI, cloud computing, and fintech, among other areas.

The company offers a wide range of services, including a robust search engine, mobile applications, and online advertising solutions. Naver is committed to enhancing user experiences through its digital content and enterprise solutions, providing cutting-edge technology to businesses and consumers alike.

Under the leadership of CEO Choi Soo-yeon, Naver continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital realm. The company's focus on AI and cloud computing ensures that it remains at the forefront of technological innovation, delivering superior products and services to its global user base.