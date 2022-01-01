NetApp

NetApp is a global cloud-led data-centric software company. Founded in 1992, the company brings the simplicity and flexibility of cloud to the enterprise data centre. For nearly three decades, NetApp customers like DreamWorks Animation, AstraZeneca, and Mercedes have built their unique data fabrics to accelerate digital transformation, leveraging the company’s industry-leading software, systems, and cloud services.

A digital transformation leader, Samsung SDS creates value from data, technology, and analysis capabilities across a range of industries. From plant floors, integrated logistics services, customer experiences to work environments, Samsung SDS digitalises business processes. One of the largest IT services companies in the world, the company has offices in 14 countries and over 30 years’ experience developing software to run data centres. Samsung SDS possesses some of the most sophisticated and specific toolsets available for computer vision AI in the world.