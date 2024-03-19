Netflix, founded in 1997, has revolutionised the entertainment industry with its pioneering streaming media and video on demand services. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, USA, Netflix has grown into a global powerhouse, offering a wide array of content to subscribers in over 190 countries. With a robust infrastructure and a focus on customer experience, Netflix continues to redefine how audiences consume media.

Under the leadership of CEO Greg Peters, Netflix has become a leading producer of original content, including critically acclaimed series, films, and documentaries. By leveraging data analytics and viewer preferences, Netflix curates personalised content to meet diverse tastes, setting new standards for the industry. The company’s innovative approach has not only attracted millions of subscribers but also reshaped the entertainment landscape.

Netflix's commitment to quality and continuous innovation ensures its position at the forefront of the media and entertainment sector. With a workforce of 18,000 employees, the company remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of content creation and distribution. As Netflix evolves, it maintains its mission to entertain the world, making it a household name synonymous with cutting-edge entertainment.