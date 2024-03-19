Company Profile

Newcrest Mining, founded in 1921, is a leading gold mining company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. With a focus on exploration, development, and mining of gold and gold-copper concentrate, Newcrest operates in a range of locations globally. The company aims to deliver superior returns to shareholders through a combination of operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation in mining technology.

Under the leadership of CEO Sandeep Biswas, Newcrest Mining employs approximately 10,000 people across its operations. The company's commitment to sustainable mining practices and community engagement is central to its operational strategy. Newcrest invests in projects that not only yield significant returns but also ensure minimal environmental impact and improved socio-economic outcomes for local communities.

Newcrest's portfolio includes some of the world's largest gold deposits and a pipeline of growth projects aimed at enhancing production capabilities. The company leverages advanced mining technology to optimise extraction processes and explore new mineral resources. Through its strategic approach, Newcrest Mining continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in the gold mining industry.