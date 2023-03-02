NMI

NMI is one of the world’s leading payment enablement platforms. It enables payments for over 3,200 partners and over 260,000 merchants across the globe and, every year, it processes more than US$180bn in payments.

The platform serves the entire commerce ecosystem, with specific solutions for online, in-app, mobile, in-store and unattended payments. They are working at the forefront of the industry, constantly innovating, to bring about the next era of payments and fintech advancements.