Company Profile

Founded in 1827, Norfolk Southern has been a cornerstone in the freight transportation industry for nearly two centuries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company employs around 19,300 individuals committed to driving innovation in rail services. Norfolk Southern plays a pivotal role in the logistics sector, providing comprehensive solutions that connect businesses to markets across North America.

Under the leadership of CEO Mark George, Norfolk Southern has continually evolved to meet the dynamic needs of the supply chain industry. The company is known for its extensive rail network operations, which include intermodal services and freight rail infrastructure. This robust network allows Norfolk Southern to offer reliable and efficient transportation solutions that support the economic vitality of the regions they serve.

With a focus on sustainability and technological advancements, Norfolk Southern remains dedicated to improving its services and expanding its reach. The company's commitment to excellence in freight transportation and logistics positions it as a trusted partner for businesses looking to optimise their supply chain operations. Norfolk Southern's enduring legacy and forward-thinking approach ensure it remains a leader in the industry.