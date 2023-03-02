Northern Lincolnshire and Goole hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG) and Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (HUTH) serve more than one million people in North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire. NLaG runs three hospitals including Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, Scunthorpe General Hospital and Goole and District Hospital. HUTH has two main sites – Castle Hill in Cottingham and the Hull Royal Infirmary in Hull. Their combined outturn is just over £1 billion.