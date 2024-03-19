Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Basel, Switzerland, dedicated to improving patient care through innovative pharmaceutical solutions. With a workforce of 79,000 employees, Novartis focuses on addressing unmet medical needs through cutting-edge research and development. The company is led by CEO Vasant Narasimhan, who drives the vision of transforming the practice of medicine.

The company's portfolio includes a diverse range of products, from innovative pharmaceuticals to generic medicines and eye care solutions. Novartis leverages its expertise in biotechnology to develop treatments that improve and extend people's lives. By investing in clinical trials and patient support, Novartis ensures that its healthcare solutions are both effective and accessible.

Novartis remains committed to pioneering new treatments through robust research and development efforts, aiming to bring novel therapies to market. The company’s dedication to healthcare innovation is reflected in its comprehensive approach to addressing complex health challenges worldwide. From pharmaceuticals to patient support, Novartis continues to set the standard in the healthcare industry.