NSG Group
NSG Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of glass and glazing products. Since 1918, the company has served customers globally with necessary components for the automotive sector, construction, and electrical goods.
As an integral force in supply chains, NSG Group is looking to create a more sustainable supply network, by working with employees and suppliers to reduce Scope 3 emissions and minimise the overall environmental and social impacts of its business.
Executives in NSG Group
View All