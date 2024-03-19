NSW Department of Planning and Environment

The New South Wales Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of New South Wales by ensuring effective and sustainable planning across the state. As a key department within the New South Wales Government, DPHI is dedicated to creating vibrant communities where residents can live, work, and enjoy leisure activities. Through collaboration with community members, businesses, and local governments, the department focuses on evidence-based planning to support the growth and development of cities and regions. This approach ensures that the state's infrastructure, including transport, shops, and restaurants, is accessible and meets the needs of its diverse population.

At the core of DPHI's mission is the commitment to improving the liveability and prosperity of New South Wales. The department achieves this by delivering affordable and diverse housing solutions, managing lands, assets and property effectively, and creating productive spaces and precincts. By prioritising environmental protection, DPHI ensures that jobs, infrastructure, and housing are delivered sustainably. This holistic approach not only addresses the current housing crisis but also fosters resilient communities that can thrive in the face of future challenges.

The vision of DPHI extends beyond mere infrastructure development; it is about fostering a sense of community and belonging. By rejuvenating environments and revitalising communities, the department aims to create connected, resilient, and thriving communities.

DPHI is also responsible for some of the state’s most iconic public places, including the Greater Sydney Parklands Trust, which includes some of the state’s most famous parks, the Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney Olympic Park and the new Bradfield city. Through these efforts, DPHI not only shapes the physical landscape of New South Wales but also enhances the quality of life for its residents.