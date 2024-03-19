Company Profile

NTPC Limited, headquartered in New Delhi, India, stands as a cornerstone in the power generation industry. With a workforce of around 22,000 employees, the company is led by CEO Gurdeep Singh. Founded in 1975, NTPC has grown to become one of the largest energy conglomerates in India, playing a critical role in the nation's power sector.

NTPC's primary focus is on power generation and electricity distribution, with a diversified portfolio that includes thermal, hydro, and renewable energy sources. Over the years, the company has made significant strides in adopting sustainable practices and integrating renewable energy into its operations. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability has positioned NTPC as a leader in the energy sector.

In addition to power generation, NTPC offers consultancy services, engages in power trading, and has ventured into coal mining to secure fuel supply for its thermal power plants. With a strong emphasis on operational excellence and strategic growth, NTPC continues to drive India's energy aspirations forward, ensuring reliable and efficient power supply to millions.