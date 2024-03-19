Nucor Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a leader in the steel production industry. Established in 1905, Nucor has grown to become the largest steel producer in the United States, focusing on advancing technology and sustainability. With a workforce of 7,500 dedicated employees, Nucor operates a network of steel mills, recycling facilities, and manufacturing plants across the country.

Under the leadership of CEO Leon Topalian, Nucor continues to drive innovation in steel products and manufacturing solutions, meeting the evolving needs of the construction, automotive, and industrial sectors. The company's commitment to sustainability is reflected in its extensive recycling operations, which play a crucial role in reducing environmental impact and conserving natural resources.

Nucor's strategic approach to supply chain management ensures the reliable delivery of high-quality steel products to customers worldwide. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and maintaining a focus on quality and efficiency, Nucor remains at the forefront of the steel industry, providing exceptional value and fostering long-term partnerships with its clients.