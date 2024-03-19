Founded in 2018, Nutrien is a leading provider of agricultural solutions in Brazil. With a workforce of 23,500, the company is dedicated to delivering crop nutrients, fertilisers, and a range of farm services designed to support farmers in maximising their yields and improving productivity. Nutrien's extensive network ensures the efficient distribution of essential agricultural products across the region.

Nutrien's commitment to innovation is evident through its comprehensive agronomy support and digital farming tools. The company leverages technology to provide farmers with data-driven insights and solutions, enhancing the effectiveness of their agricultural practices. Nutrien's expert team works closely with clients to tailor solutions that meet their specific needs, ensuring sustainable and profitable farming operations.

As a key player in the agricultural industry, Nutrien continues to drive growth and development in Brazil's farming sector. The company’s holistic approach encompasses everything from soil health to crop protection, positioning Nutrien as a trusted partner for farmers seeking to optimise their agricultural endeavours.